You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar buoyed by trade deal hopes, strong US economic data

Wed, Nov 06, 2019 - 10:46 AM

nz_usdollar_061119.jpg
The dollar held the upper hand against its rivals on Wednesday, particularly versus traditional safe-haven currencies, on rising hopes for a US-China trade deal and a string of solid US economic data.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] The dollar held the upper hand against its rivals on Wednesday, particularly versus traditional safe-haven currencies, on rising hopes for a US-China trade deal and a string of solid US economic data.

The dollar index against major currencies was little changed at 97.936 in early Asian trade after rising 0.37 per cent the previous day.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 109.08 yen, down slightly on the day but still not far from its October high of 109.285.

The Swiss franc changed hands at 0.9925 to the dollar following its 0.5 per cent fall the previous day, while gold tumbled 1.73 per cent on Tuesday and last stood at US$1,485.8 per ounce, near the lower end of its trading range over the past month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The euro stood at US$1.1073, having dropped 0.49 per cent on Tuesday and was not far from a near three-week low of US$1.10635 hit in US trade on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO

Trade deal optimism boosts Aussie dollar, yuan

Hopes that the Trump administration could roll back some of the tariffs it imposed on goods from China as part of a "phase one" US-China trade deal boosted risk sentiment in financial markets.

A survey on the vast US service sector published on Tuesday showed that business sentiment had improved in October from a three-year low in September.

The ISM non-manufacturing sector index rose to 54.7 from 52.6 in September, beating market expectations.

The rebound is a welcome sign for dollar bulls as a fall in the index would have suggested that malaise in trade war-hit manufacturers was infecting the service sector, too.

The data came after a strong US employment report on Friday.

"On top of Sino-US trade issues, the market is reacting to signs of US economic strength at the moment," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of foreign exchange at Societe Generale.

The positive mood spilled over to the risk-sensitive Australian dollar, which changed hands at US$0.6894. It was little changed on the day but has maintained gains of 3.4 per cent since hitting a 10-1/2-year low on Oct 2.

The yuan continued to rally on rising optimism for a trade truce between Washington and Beijing.

The offshore yuan ticked up 0.1 per cent to 6.9948 per dollar after having risen to a three-month high of 6.9867 to the dollar on Tuesday.

The currency has gained 2.9 per cent from its record low in the offshore trade marked in early September. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Financial firms to disclose risks of stranded assets from 'deep flux' of climate change: MAS

HSBC snags investment banker from Barclays to boost Asia deals: sources

Trafigura pilots US$20m trade on Singapore blockchain platform developed with DBS, IMDA

Bank of Japan debates feasibility of more easing in Sept

TransferWise links up with Indonesian, Philippine e-wallets: CEO

Germany's Scholz says European banking deadlock has to end: FT

BREAKING

Nov 6, 2019 10:53 AM
Government & Economy

China state planner widens scope of industries on 'encouraged' list

[BEIJING] China's powerful state planner expanded on Wednesday the list of industries it encourages, to include...

Nov 6, 2019 10:50 AM
Government & Economy

Medical costs, compensation to be paid to affected parties in fatal Novena crane accident

[SINGAPORE] Medical costs and compensation will be paid for in relation to a foreign worker who died and another who...

Nov 6, 2019 10:50 AM
Life & Culture

Everything's coming up Kusama, including a Macy's balloon Received

[NEW YORK] Amid the polka dots, mirrors and pumpkins of her artwork, Yayoi Kusama has lately been incorporating...

Nov 6, 2019 10:13 AM
Real Estate

New Bridge Road shophouse up for sale at S$19.5m; seller to build out rear extension

A PRIME four-storey conservation shophouse at 21 New Bridge Road has been launched for sale via tender at S$19.5...

Nov 6, 2019 10:10 AM
Companies & Markets

EHT clarifies values of 3 hotels acquired from sponsor

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Wednesday said the original purchase prices for three assets which are part of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly