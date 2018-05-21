You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar edges up vs yen as US-China trade war fears recede

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 9:31 AM

BP_USdollar_210518_53.jpg
The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday, after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US trade war with China is "on hold", boosting risk sentiment amid hopes for an easing of trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday, after US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US trade war with China is "on hold", boosting risk sentiment amid hopes for an easing of trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

The dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 110.99 yen in early Asian trade, nearing a four-month high of 111.085 yen that had been set on Friday.

The easing of US-China trade tensions is likely to underpin riskier assets such as equities and bodes well for the dollar against the safe-haven yen, said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore.

"I think equity markets are going to be in a happier place today," Innes said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan is the world's largest creditor nation and traders tend to assume Japanese investors would repatriate funds at times of crisis, thus pushing up the yen. The Japanese currency often weakens when investor confidence increases and their appetite for riskier assets strengthens.

If US 10-year Treasury yields were to climb above the seven-year high of 3.128 per cent set on Friday and the dollar gains a solid foothold above 111 yen, the greenback could attempt for the 112-yen levels, Oanda's Innes added.

In equity markets, US S&P mini futures rose 0.6 per cent in early Asian trade, as Mnuchin said on Sunday that the US trade war with China is "on hold" after the world's largest economies agreed to drop their tariff threats while they work on a wider trade agreement.

Mnuchin and U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the agreement reached by Chinese and American negotiators on Saturday sets up a framework for addressing trade imbalances in the future.

The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies set a fresh five-month high on Monday, touching a peak of 93.860 at one point.

The euro slipped to US$1.1744 at one point, touching its lowest level in five months, and was last down 0.2 per cent on the day at US$1.1747.

Europe's single currency has dropped around seven cents in about a month amid a sharp dollar rally.

Concerns have also mounted about the agreement between Italy's far-right League and 5-Star Movement on a governing accord that would slash taxes and ramp up welfare spending.

A focus for markets this week is Wednesday's release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting. Investors will be watching the minutes for clues about the pace of the current tightening cycle.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

Abraaj's alleged misuse of money said to go beyond healthcare fund

In Luxembourg, language skills create a Brexit bottleneck

China regulator says foreign banks' falling market share 'not a good thing'

UBS said to target topline acceleration at investment bank

Private equity firms bet on stock market's fixer-uppers

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 Chinatown Plaza sold en bloc for S$260m
3 Cash-filled designer handbags seized in raids on Malaysia's Najib
4 ESR-Reit, Viva Industrial Trust to merge; VIT stapled securityholders to receive S$0.96 per unit
5 OCBC launches hybrid unit trust, combining fixed maturity product with call option strategy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BP_SGElec_210518_4.jpg
May 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Wholesale electricity price spikes unsettle independent retailers

BT_20180521_NAHTRADE21_3443351.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

No trade war as China pledges 'significantly' more US buying

May 21, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening