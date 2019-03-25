You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US dollar off six-week lows vs yen, little response to Mueller report

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 10:13 AM

BP_dollar_250319_19.jpg
The US dollar edged back from a six-week low against the yen early on Monday, as a degree of calm returned to the market gripped by fears of a recession in the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The US dollar edged back from a six-week low against the yen early on Monday, as a degree of calm returned to the market gripped by fears of a recession in the United States.

The greenback had tumbled on Friday as the spread between 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year note yields inverted for the first time since 2007 following weak US manufacturing PMI data.

An inverted yield curve has historically signalled an impending recession.

Cautious comments from the US Federal Reserve last week had also raised worries about the growth outlook in the United States and the rest of the world.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The dollar was up roughly 0.2 per cent at 110.13 yen after sinking to 109.745 on Friday, its lowest since Feb 11.

"The dollar's slide on Friday appeared to have been an algo-led reaction to the yield curve inversion and quite simply overdone. Some bargain hunting by market participants emerged to support dollar/yen," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"The response, on the other hand, to the Mueller report has been limited."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign team and Russia, and did not present enough evidence to warrant charging Trump with obstruction of justice, US Attorney General William Barr said on Sunday.

The dollar index was unchanged at US96.651 after scraping out a gain of 0.15 per cent on Friday.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1297. The common currency has lost roughly 0.7 per cent on Friday after a much weaker-than-expected German manufacturing survey raised concerns for Europe's biggest economy and the wider euro zone.

The Australian dollar, viewed as liquid proxy for global growth, stood little changed at US$0.7077.

The pound was 0.1 per cent lower at US$1.3200

Sterling had rallied 0.8 per cent on Friday, helped by a weaker euro and after European Union leaders gave British Prime Minister Theresa May a two-week reprieve to decide how Britain will leave the European Union.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Britain's financial sector has gloomiest outlook since 2008 crisis: survey

Chinese-backed fintech poised to offer online advisory service for Singapore retail investors

China has a lot of financial opening up to do, says central bank

Erdogan says those who buy FX expecting lira to fall will pay "heavy price"

Westpac flags A$260m earnings hit from customer refunds

Aussie banks may cut lending rates as funding costs fall

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Consumer

Technology could ease pain of rising costs on F&B earnings

BT_20190325_CCMOBIKE25TURN_3732795.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Garage

oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike

Mar 25, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Sino Grandness, ASTI Holdings, New Silkroutes

BP_Treasure _250319_3.jpg
Mar 25, 2019
Real Estate

Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening