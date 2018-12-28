You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US regulator SEC to operate on partial basis due to federal shutdown

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 12:02 AM

doc73dnq737vtd1fs8pca4r_doc73b5tw1apfljhn7y1x9.jpg
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday that it will partially operate with reduced staff during to the ongoing federal shutdown.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday that it will partially operate with reduced staff during to the ongoing federal shutdown.

The agency will maintain operations for its offices of enforcement and investor complaints. It will also maintain its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system for company disclosures.

"Effective Thursday, Dec 27 and until further notice, the agency will have a very limited number of staff members available," the regulator said in a statement posted on its website, adding that it will maintain essential staff to respond to emergency situations involving market integrity and investor protection, including law enforcement.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley fined US$10m over poor fraud monitoring

Chinese regulator approves wealth management units at two major banks

US dollar holds most of its gains after Wall Street rally pushes yields higher

JPMorgan to pay US$135m for improper handling of ADRs

Asian debt defaults expected to rise

BOJ divided over side effects of easy policy

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Must Read

doc73diz72ybl21md0a8gn5_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

China, US trade negotiators to hold talks in Beijing on Jan 7

doc73dj3rs6cpc11se7xi5b_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_asia_271218_6.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening