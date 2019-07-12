You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US$117b China wealth manager hit by alleged fraud at Camsing International

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 10:22 AM

[SHANGHAI] For nearly 15 years, Noah Holdings Ltd has thrived by channelling money from rich Chinese investors into the country's rapidly expanding financial system.

Now the asset manager faces mounting questions about whether it overlooked risks when steering clients into high-yield investment products that some analysts have likened to ticking time bombs.

Noah, which has the equivalent of US$117 billion under advisory and management, said in a statement this week that 3.4 billion yuan (S$672 million) of credit products overseen by one of its units were affected by an alleged fraud at Camsing International Holding Ltd, a conglomerate whose chairman was recently detained by Chinese police.

While it's unclear if clients will suffer losses, Noah's shares have tumbled more than 25 per cent this week as critics accused the firm of failing to conduct proper due diligence. It's the latest example of turbulence in China's US$8.8 trillion shadow-banking system, which has been roiled in recent years by slowing economic growth, record defaults and multiple allegations of financial impropriety.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Noah declined to comment and calls to the Yangpu branch of the Shanghai police went unanswered.

Camsing confirmed in an exchange filing on July 5 that its chairman had been detained but said that it had been unable to determine why. The company, which has yet to respond directly to Noah's allegations, didn't answer repeated calls seeking comment. Its shares have dropped 89 per cent in Hong Kong this week.

Noah, founded in 2005 by former private banker Wang Jingbo and named after the biblical character, became the first Chinese asset manager to list shares in New York in 2010 and is now one of the country's biggest firms focused on the ultra-rich. Buoyed by the surging ranks of Chinese millionaires and the proliferation of lightly regulated shadow-banking products, the company has increased its number of wealth-management clients by fourfold since the end of 2014 to more than 274,000.

Noah earns most of its fees from distributing third-party investments, but its Gopher Asset Management unit oversees about US$25 billion in investment products of its own design. Gopher was responsible for arranging the Camsing products, which were among the firm's most popular offerings in recent years.

Noah marketing materials from March 14 seen by Bloomberg News said the products were backed by accounts payable to Camsing from a unit of JD.com, one of China's biggest e-commerce companies. Some of the products had an expected annualized return of 7.7 per cent for an investment duration of 9 to 10 months. That's about five times higher than China's benchmark deposit rate and typical of the firm's offerings.

In its statement this week, Noah alleged that Camsing was involved in "well-designed fraud cases that lasted several years, with many financial institutions and individuals being victims.''

JD.com said it was cooperating with police.

"Camsing falsified JD.com's business contracts, engaging in fraudulent behavior," a JD.com spokesman said. "We are shocked that this occurred.''

To be sure, Noah is not alone. Central China Securities Co, a mid-sized brokerage, said on Thursday two asset management products totaling 240 million yuan are in danger of defaulting after the borrower falsified documents. It didn't provide more details.

For Noah, the incident has raised questions about the firm's approach to risk management, said Yan Hong, a finance professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

"It exposed the lack of credit-risk controls and absence of a verification mechanism for contract authenticity, which is a low-level mistake for a manager of private credit products," Mr Yan said.

It's not the first time that Noah's investments have run into trouble, as JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts noted in a July 8 research report. In 2017, products managed by Gopher had exposure to China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co, which collapsed after being targeted by short sellers. In May 2018, Noah's Hong Kong unit was fined by the city's securities regulator for failing to comply with know-your-customer, due diligence and other requirements.

One lesson for asset managers is that they should talk to all of the relevant parties in an investment before committing money, said Jesse Si, a Beijing-based senior manager at Mintz Group, which specialises in due diligence investigations.

Sun Jianbo, president of China Vision Capital Management in Beijing, said he was approached in March about taking part in a similar product linked to Camsing but decided not to participate after he was unable to confirm the details with JD.com.

"We asked to sign contracts face-to-face with executives of JD, but the agent couldn't find a verified executive or manager for this process, so we passed," Mr Sun said by phone. "For me, verifying contracts is the core and most basic thing in compliance.''

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

How China can create its own Goldman Sachs

Laid-off expat bankers struggle to find new jobs in Hong Kong

US trade uncertainties sparked business 'shock': Federal Reserve's Powell

MAS working closely with Sias to find it a viable funding model

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BP_Hyflux_120719_8.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
4 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses
5 Privatisation of SIAEC is more a possibility than probability

Must Read

BP_cbd_120719_51.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 GDP growth comes in flat, far below expectations: flash data

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, Thomson Medical, Spackman Entertainment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly