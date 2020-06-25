You are here

Weaker US dollar will hurt some companies but may give cheer to market

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

The US dollar is expected to weaken moderately as economies exit from lockdowns and more money flows into riskier assets. This will be bad news for Singapore-listed companies with significant exposure to the United States, but should be broadly positive for the local equity market.
THE US dollar is expected to weaken moderately as economies exit from lockdowns and more money flows into riskier assets. This will be bad news for Singapore-listed companies with significant exposure to the United States, but should be broadly positive for the local equity market.

