You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo sells all its branches in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio

Wed, Jun 06, 2018 - 12:08 AM

file70gbef3hhhlht3bcb7g.jpg
Wells Fargo & Co's sale of 52 branches to Flagstar Bancorp Inc marks a retail-banking exit from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo & Co's sale of 52 branches to Flagstar Bancorp Inc marks a retail-banking exit from Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

The deal is part of Wells Fargo's effort to reduce its branch count to about 5,000 from roughly 5,800 by the end of 2020, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

"Wells Fargo will continue to have a presence in the area with other businesses including commercial lending, wealth management, retail brokerage, and home lending," Mary Mack, head of community banking and consumer lending for the company, said in the statement.

The Midwest retreat contrasts with plans by Bank of America Corp, which said in February it would open 500 branches across the US during the next four years, including an expansion in Ohio. Bank of America jumped ahead of Wells Fargo to become the US bank with the second-largest deposit base in 2017, according to Federal Reserve data. JPMorgan Chase & Co is first.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Flagstar deal, which also includes four branches in Wisconsin, features US$2.3 billion in deposits and US$130 million in loans, according to a separate statement from Flagstar. Troy, Michigan-based Flagstar will pay a 7 per cent deposit premium, amounting to about US$161 million.

"This is opportunism at its best - a win-win for Wells Fargo," Susan Katzke, an analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG, said in a note. "Wells Fargo can generate replacement deposits, as needed, at a lower cost than maintaining this physical presence."

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo isn't among the top 10 banks in any of the three states it's leaving, based on deposit totals. It's No 1 in California.

The sale is unrelated to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve that limits the lender's growth until it fixes compliance and consumer-related missteps, according to Mary Eshet, a spokeswoman for the bank.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa

Payday lenders are making bank on new, high-interest products

Britain takes around US$2.66b loss on RBS share sale

Britain takes around US$2.66b loss on RBS share sale

Ant Financial shifts focus from finance to tech services - sources

Ant Financial shifts focus from finance to tech services - sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Startups

Grab sets up arm to seek out next unicorn

2018-06-05T025000Z_236647601_RC13045C2B00_RTRMADP_3_GRAB-VENTURES-LAUNCH.JPG
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance reaches indicative terms to place up to US$85m of shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening