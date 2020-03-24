You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo to pay special compensation to front-line staff amid virus outbreak

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 2:27 PM

nz_wellsfargo_240386.jpg
Wells Fargo & Co will join other large US banks in paying out special compensation to front-line employees, according to a memo seen on Monday by Reuters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wells Fargo & Co will join other large US banks in paying out special compensation to front-line employees, according to a memo seen on Monday by Reuters.

The San Francisco-based bank said all of its domestic full-time employees who make less than US$100,000 a year would receive a pre-tax payment of US$600 and part-time employees would get a US$300 bonus.

Front-line employees like branch workers, call-centre staff and technology specialists who are required to come into the office as others work from home because of the coronavirus outbreak will receive an additional US$200 per pay period starting April 17 for up to five paychecks, the memo said.

Management has also decided not to pay out a discretionary profit-sharing 401(k) contribution for 2019, citing the bank's financial performance last year and the "extraordinary environment," said the memo signed by chief executive Charlie Scharf.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

SEE ALSO

Royal Caribbean directors step in to help with new bank loan

Banks have largely been excluded from government-mandated shutdowns across the country because they are considered an essential industry by the federal government, meaning most bank branches, call centres and trading floors have stayed open even as many firms send their employees home.

"During this global public health emergency, we are especially grateful for those of you who continue to come into our branches, contact centres and other offices to serve customers and colleagues," the memo said.

Earlier on Monday, Citigroup Inc said it would pay US$1,000 to US employees who make US$60,000 or less in base salary.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest US bank by assets, said in a memo on Friday it would give workers who are staffing branches and call centres through the coronavirus pandemic a onetime US$1,000 bonus.

Bank of America Corp will also pay an additional US$200 per pay period to front-line workers in branches, call centers and operation centres, with enhanced overtime pay, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Royal Caribbean directors step in to help with new bank loan

DBS to provide webcast of AGM amid virus outbreak

Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss

SoftBank plans to sell US$14b in Alibaba shares: sources

Bank of Thailand may cut policy rate again as virus risks mount

Reserve Bank of Australia pumps liquidity, proposes bond buys to ease financial conditions

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 24, 2020 02:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Royal Caribbean directors step in to help with new bank loan

[BENGALURU] Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Monday two of its board members had each bought US$100 million of a new...

Mar 24, 2020 02:26 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS to provide webcast of AGM amid virus outbreak

DBS will provide a live telecast of its annual general meeting (AGM) next Tuesday, amid concerns around large group...

Mar 24, 2020 02:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore general insurance sector falls into red with S$28m underwriting loss

THE General Insurance Association of Singapore (GIA) recorded an underwriting loss of S$28 million last year, versus...

Mar 24, 2020 02:14 PM
Government & Economy

Economists expect MAS to flatten S$NEER slope in upcoming review

ECONOMISTS are expecting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to flatten the slope of the Singapore dollar...

Mar 24, 2020 01:46 PM
Garage

Nomura invests US$25m in Singapore waste management firm Blue Planet

WASTE management firm Blue Planet Environmental Solutions has raised US$25 million from Japanese brokerage and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.