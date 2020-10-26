You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Westpac flags A$1.22b hit to second-half cash earnings

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 6:54 AM

rk_Westpac_261020.jpg
Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it would take an A$1.22 billion (S$1.18 billion) hit to cash earnings in the second half, due mostly to write-downs in the value of its life insurance business and the additional costs of a record fine.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Australia's Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it would take an A$1.22 billion (S$1.18 billion) hit to cash earnings in the second half, due mostly to write-downs in the value of its life insurance business and the additional costs of a record fine.

The announcement, one week before its full-year results and dividend announcement are due, added uncertainty about the ability of the country's second-largest bank to resume investment payouts.

The A$1.22 billion hit to cash earnings also includes an increase in provisions related to customer refunds and litigation, and a write-down for capitalised software, the bank said.

Credit Suisse said the separate write-downs and provisions were already expected by analysts, following the A$1.3 billion settlement announced last month for allowing illicit payments, for which the lender set a further A$415 million aside.

In aggregate, however, they "may contain some 'sticker shock'" for the market, Credit Suisse said.

SEE ALSO

Leader of India's biggest bank rescue girds for Covid-19 impact

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Westpac this year became the only one of Australia's four major banks to slash dividend payments in the first half of the year, as it took the largest bad-debt provisions of all majors for possible losses in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

That has left it with one of the weakest capital positions of the four majors. In total, the announced charges and provisions will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points, Westpac said.

About A$568 million of goodwill will be written off at Westpac Life Insurance Services and Westpac's Auto Finance business. A further A$182 million will top up its customer remediation provision, the bank added.

An A$26 million pre-tax gain on the sale of its stake in Zip Co in the first half of fiscal 2021 partially offset the other write-downs, Westpac said.

It will report full-year results and its dividend decision on Nov 2.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

China's rebound from Covid-19 slump driving Asia-Pac wealth growth

China reconsiders its global strategy for the yuan

Financial services firms in UK may face costly, damaging Brexit

Ant may raise up to US$17b in Shanghai IPO leg, say sources

IMF urges bank regulators to extend curbs on dividends, buybacks

Leader of India's biggest bank rescue girds for Covid-19 impact

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

'We're not going to control pandemic': Trump aide

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump's chief of staff said on Sunday that "we're not going to control the pandemic," drawing a...

Oct 26, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Arabs favour Biden over Trump in US election: poll

[RIYADH] Democratic nominee Joe Biden substantially leads his Republican opponent Donald Trump as the Arab world's...

Oct 26, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

With everything to lose, Trump barrels into final stretch

[WAUKESHA, United States] In a single day, he covered more than 3,000km aboard Air Force One, hitting three...

Oct 26, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

US insists on need to ban TikTok

[SAN FRANCISCO] US President Donald Trump's administration has insisted on the need to ban TikTok due to national...

Oct 26, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

Spain declares virus emergency as global cases soar

[MADRID] Spain declared a national state of emergency Sunday to tackle a second coronavirus wave as the World Health...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Malaysia rulers to meet to consider PM Muhyiddin's emergency proposal

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in dorms

VibroPower founder hits back ahead of potential ouster

What will New York real estate look like next year?

Nanofilm IPO shares priced at S$2.59; subscribed 19 times

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for