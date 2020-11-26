You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard auditors face German lawmakers' 'considerable doubts'

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 2:54 PM

AK_wc_2611.jpg
A German parliamentary committee will try to question Wirecard's auditors over their alleged failure to spot fraud at the payments company, as lawmakers continue their probe into who's to blame for the nation's biggest accounting scandal.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] A German parliamentary committee will try to question Wirecard's auditors over their alleged failure to spot fraud at the payments company, as lawmakers continue their probe into who's to blame for the nation's biggest accounting scandal.

Lawmakers in Berlin have called the auditors, three of whom are still with accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY), which is under fire after it signed off on Wirecard's books without spotting that 1.9 billion euros (S$3.04 billion) listed among its assets didn't exist. EY auditors Christian Orth, Stefan Heissner and Martin Dahmen have been ordered to answer questions about what went wrong. The fourth, Andreas Loetscher, left EY in 2018 to become Deutsche Bank's head of accounting.

"There are considerable doubts that the auditing was undertaken with due diligence," lawmaker Fabio de Masi, a member of the opposition Linke party in the parliamentary committee, told Bloomberg ahead of the hearing, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

EY has drawn fierce criticism for not detecting the accounting violations at Wirecard and stands accused of failing in its most fundamental duty as auditor. The firm has called the 1.9 billion euros missing from Wirecard's balance sheet an "elaborate" fraud that even a very rigorous probe might not have discovered.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June after years of allegations against the company. Its demise has become a corporate and political embarrassment for Germany.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors have sued EY over the issue and the firm has separately been added as a defendant to a class-action style lawsuit against Wirecard. In a sign of the scandal's growing impact, Commerzbank and DWS Group have dropped EY as their auditor. State-run KfW, Germany's third-largest bank by assets, may also drop EY, people familiar with the decision have said.

EY said that an auditor can't answer questions about its work for a company because of client confidentiality rules. While those rules also bind individual auditors, EY said they have to decide on their own whether to answer the questions.

Bjoern Gercke, Mr Orth's lawyer, said his client is willing to answer questions but he's bound by legal rules that make him keep auditing matters confidential. The issue of how and by whom that obligation can be lifted is tricky and needs clarification by the courts before Mr Orth will be able answer questions, he said.

Tido Park, Mr Dahmen's lawyer, said he didn't want to comment before the hearing. Deutsche Bank, Mr Loetscher's current employer, declined to comment. A lawyer for Mr Heissner didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

The auditors must appear before the committee and must, in principle, answer questions unless they can invoke a privilege not to. Wirecard's bankruptcy administrator and two current board members have said they waive the confidentiality obligations, but not all the board members at the time of the audits have done so.

Lawmakers have said they are ready to seek fines in case the individual auditors refuse to cooperate. Such a dispute would likely go to Germany's top civil court which will have to decide whether the committee can force the auditors to reply.

At last week's parliamentary session, former Wirecard chief executive officer Markus Braun appeared, only to read out a brief statement and then perpetually repeating the same declaration to any question - that he invoked his right as a suspect in a criminal probe to remain silent.

KPMG auditor Alexander Geschonneck is also scheduled to appear on Thursday. Wirecard hired KPMG last year to conduct an independent audit of the company in an effort to tackle the growing allegations. KPMG's revelation in April that it was unable to verify one billion euros in transactions hastened Wirecard's downward spiral.

The Wirecard scandal adds to a long list of woes both for EY, and the other members of the so-called Big Four of accounting: KPMG, Deloitte and PricewaterhouseCoopers. All have faced fierce criticism for the perceived conflicts of interests between their consulting arms sometimes advising the same companies they audit, prompting UK regulators to order they split them up by 2024.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Bitcoin price drops more than US$1,000 in Asian trade

Rising demand for tech roles in financial sector may lead to supply-demand mismatch: MAS

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

Australian, New Zealand dollars pause to give thanks for bumper gains

SoftBank-backed US property brokerage Compass taps banks for IPO

Indonesia's biggest banks resist pressure to lower lending rates

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 02:52 PM
Consumer

Disney to layoff 32,000 workers in first half of 2021

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney said on Wednesday it would layoff 32,000 workers, primarily at its theme parks, an increase...

Nov 26, 2020 02:44 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court backs religious groups over New York virus curbs

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court late on Wednesday backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New...

Nov 26, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors bought back major shares, shaking off worries over the...

Nov 26, 2020 02:16 PM
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit confirms in talks with Allianz entity for OUE Bayfront partial sale

THE manager of OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OUE C-Reit) on Thursday noted that there is no certainty...

Nov 26, 2020 02:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Most Singapore residential consumers satisfied with service by power retailers: survey

SINCE the nationwide rollout of the Open Electricity Market (OEM) two years ago, almost half of 1.4 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail, Singapore remains committed to project

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for