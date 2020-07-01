You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard raided by prosecutors over missing 1.9b euros

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 6:10 PM

ym-wirecard2-010720.jpg
Wirecard's offices in Germany and two locations in Austria were raided by Munich prosecutors looking into the 1.90 billion euros (S$2.98 billion) that went missing from the fintech company's accounts.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BERLIN] Wirecard's offices in Germany and two locations in Austria were raided by Munich prosecutors looking into the 1.90 billion euros (S$2.98 billion) that went missing from the fintech company's accounts.

Twelve prosecutors and 33 police officers are conducting the searches, a spokesperson for the Munich authority said Wednesday. The action is part of the probe that led to the arrest of former chief executive officer Markus Braun last week.

Wirecard filed for protection from creditors after investigations revealed that 1.90 billion euros previously reported as cash was missing from its accounts and probably never existed. On Monday, a Munich court appointed Michael Jaffe as its preliminary insolvency administrator.

Mr Braun turned himself in on June 22 in Munich as part of a probe into the company's accounting practices, prosecutors said. A day later, he was granted bail of 5 million euros and released from custody. He's being investigated for forging accounts and market manipulation allegations.

BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

Wirecard debt hedges set to pay out US$212m to funds

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

ECB lowers bar for bank mergers in hope of spurring consolidation

Pandemic must not stop move to scrap Libor, say regulators

Wirecard debt hedges set to pay out US$212m to funds

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 05:59 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia watchdog cautions on excess bank withdrawals, to investigate social media

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's financial watchdog on Wednesday urged customers not to withdraw excess cash from banks while...

Jul 1, 2020 05:43 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB lowers bar for bank mergers in hope of spurring consolidation

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank (ECB) is lowering the bar for bank mergers in the euro zone, hoping to...

Jul 1, 2020 05:33 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 13.46...

Jul 1, 2020 05:20 PM
Banking & Finance

Pandemic must not stop move to scrap Libor, say regulators

[LONDON] Disruption to markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic must not stop banks from ending their use of the...

Jul 1, 2020 05:08 PM
Government & Economy

Japan extends US$464m loan for Philippines Covid-19 response

[MANILA] Japan will extend a 50 billion yen (S$646.9 million) loan to the Philippine government to help its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.