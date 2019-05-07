You are here

World's largest brewer AB InBev confirms it is looking at partial listing of Asian business

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 1:33 PM

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, confirmed reports on Tuesday that it was looking into listing a minority stake in its Asian operations in order to create a regional consumer goods champion.
[BRUSSELS] Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, confirmed reports on Tuesday that it was looking into listing a minority stake in its Asian operations in order to create a regional consumer goods champion.

The announcement, released at the time of first-quarter results, follows reports that the brewer had enlisted banks to work on a partial sale of the Asia-Pacific business.

For the results themselves, the company said first-quarter core profit (Ebitda) came in at US$4.99 billion, a like-for-like increase of 8.2 per cent, but below the average forecast of US$5.06 billion in a Reuters poll.

