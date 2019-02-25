APTT posts 81.5% drop in Q4 DPU to 0.3 Singapore cent

ASIAN Pay Television Trust (APTT) announced a distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.3 Singapore cent for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, 81.5 per cent lower than 1.625 Singapore cents for the year-ago period. Total distribution for the quarter stood at S$4.3 million, down 81.5 per cent from S$23.3 million in the previous year.

The pay-TV-focused trust had noted in its 2018 financial results that DPU would be lower for the whole of 2019.

It expects to continue to pay 0.3 Singapore cent per unit quarterly through to 2020.

The lower distribution offered a potential for future unit buybacks, said the trust. Depending on its performance for2019 and 2020, the distribution level could be adjusted after 2020.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter was 15.1 per cent lower at S$44.0 million compared to S$51.8 million a year ago. Revenue came in at S$79.5 million, a drop of 6.2 per cent from S$84.7 million for the year-ago quarter.

The trust's full-year revenue came in at S$313.9 million, down 6.3 per cent from S$334.8 million a year ago, while annual Ebitda dropped 8.4 per cent to S$184.6 million from S$201.4 million in 2017. Total operating expenses for the year rose 3.1 per cent to S$129.3 million from S$133.4 million previously.

Brian McKinley, chief executive officer of APTT, said the trust is "cognisant of the saturated cable TV market in Taiwan and that the growing popularity of online TV and internet retailing will continue to put pressure on the demand for cable TV services and ARPU".

He added that significant efforts have been channelled to grow APTT's broadband business in recent years, with the company adding 13,000 units, or more than 6 per cent, to its broadband revenue generating units for 2018.

APTT's counter last closed 0.1 Singapore cent up at S$0.133 on Feb 22.