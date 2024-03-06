Bank Negara taking action to encourage flows into forex market

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 6:14 pm
Abdul Rasheed says the authorities are working with state-linked companies to encourage more consistent repatriation and conversion of their foreign investment income, and stepping up engagements with international investors.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Bank Negara Malaysia

MALAYSIA’S government and central bank are taking coordinated action to further increase flows into the foreign exchange market to ensure the ringgit remains stable, Bank Negara Malaysia governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said on Wednesday (Mar 6).

The ringgit, which declined to a 26-year low last month, has weakened about 3 per cent this year, though the central bank has said the currency is undervalued and does not reflect Malaysia’s positive economic fundamentals.

Abdul Rasheed said authorities were working with state-linked companies to encourage more consistent repatriation and conversion of their foreign investment income, and stepping up engagements with international investors.

“With the current ringgit undervaluation and ongoing and forthcoming investment opportunities, global investors stand to reap the benefits from participating in Malaysia’s growth prospects,” he said, according to the text of a speech at an event on Wednesday.

Malaysia’s economy was projected to grow between 4-5 per cent in 2024, supported by robust domestic demand, Abdul Rasheed said, adding that improvements in the global economy and tech sector were benefiting the country’s exports. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

ringgit

Malaysia

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley cuts 9% China fund unit staff amid market rout: sources

India tells banks to stop exclusive deals on credit cards

World Bank says Thai interest rates appropriate, neutral

Philippine central bank governor rules out easing rates ‘soon’

BOJ seen revising down assessment on consumption and output: sources

DBS adjusts coal financing policy to include early retirement of coal plants

Breaking News

Most Popular