Biolidics issues letter of demand to biochip partner Sysmex over IP matters

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm that made strong gains this year as investors hunted for exposure to tech plays and Covid-19 test makers, has now claimed that a Japanese group breached intellectual property-related (IP) agreements.
Biolidics has issued a letter of demand...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes