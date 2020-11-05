You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Biolidics serves arbitration notice to biochip partner Sysmex over IP woes

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 12:22 PM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 1:09 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CATALIST-LISTED medtech firm Biolidics on Thursday said it has issued a notice of arbitration (NOA) to Japan-based healthcare group Sysmex Corporation in light of disputes over intellectual property (IP).

This comes after Biolidics in October served a letter of demand to Sysmex, alleging that the latter had breached IP obligations under a collaboration agreement struck in 2016 for the joint development of biochips.

Biolidics had claimed that Sysmex had filed certain patent applications in the US, China, Japan and Europe which contain IP, technical information and/or know-how that belongs to Biolidics, and/or qualifies as newly developed or jointly developed IP under the development agreement.

According to Biolidics, both parties had agreed that any newly developed or jointly developed IP would be jointly owned. They would also need to discuss in which countries the patent applications will be made, as well as the percentage of each party's respective ownership share before the applications are filed. Such patent applications would then be filed by both parties after an agreement is reached.

In a bourse filing on Thursday, Biolidics noted that its claims against Sysmex include a declaration that the subject matter of the patent applications comprises wholly, or at least in part, Biolidic's background IP, and/or newly developed or jointly developed IP.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The company is looking for Sysmex to deliver up all of Biolidics' background IP that continues to remain in its possession, and for Sysmex to rectify the patent applications to reflect Biolidics as sole proprietor, or joint proprietor, as the case may be.

Biolidics is also seeking an injunction to restrain Sysmex's directors, officers, servants, agents or affiliates from continued retention, use or disclosure of Biolidics' background IP. 

Among other things, Biolidics noted that Sysmex should affirm under oath a full listing of patent applications filed in respect, or in connection with the development agreement, or use of the firm's background IP in any commercial endeavours, or research and development programmes.

It is also seeking for Sysmex to bear the costs of the arbitration, along with a sum to be assessed.

Biolidics said it has been advised that, unless Sysmex voluntarily complies with the NOA claims, the arbitration is unlikely to conclude within FY2020. As such, the company will continue to incur legal fees expenditure to maintain the arbitration at this stage.

Separately, Biolidics on Thursday also noted that it has received a counterclaim from Sysmex's legal counsel on Nov 4 in response to Biolidics' letter of demand which was issued last month.

Under the counterclaim, Sysmex alleged that Biolidics had breached its obligations under a feasibility study agreement entered into between both parties in August 2014; specifically, that Biolidics had filed a patent application in May 2016 containing IP that may have belonged to Sysmex.

Sysmex's claims against the company include that this particular patent application and all related applications or patents be converted to one of joint ownership, with expenses to be borne by Biolidics.

Having consulted with its legal advisers, Biolidics is of the view that the counterclaim is "wholly without merit", and fails to satisfactorily address and/or comply with its letter of demand, it said.

As at 1.08pm on Thursday, Biolidics shares were trading at S$0.31, up S$0.01 or 3.3 per cent, amid broad market gains on the Singapore bourse and elsewhere in the region.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 5, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 10.8% in September, dragged by lower mobile phone sales

SINGAPORE retail sales fell 10.8 per cent year on year in September, reversing the previous two months' trend of...

Nov 5, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

US election uncertainty turns focus on Federal Reserve

[WASHINGTON] With America's knife-edge election yet to be called, and the Covid-19 pandemic surging across the...

Nov 5, 2020 12:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Hot stocks: Singapore banks jump after Q3 profits trounce estimates

SHARES of DBS, OCBC and UOB climbed to multi-month highs after their third-quarter financial results exceeded...

Nov 5, 2020 12:32 PM
Real Estate

HDB resale prices rise for fourth month in October: SRX

[SINGAPORE] While Housing Board (HDB) resale volume dipped in October compared to the previous month, prices...

Nov 5, 2020 12:24 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia, Singapore central banks extend bilateral financial arrangement again

THE central banks of Indonesia and Singapore have extended their US$10 billion bilateral financial arrangement for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS Q3 profit skids 20%; OCBC's earnings drop 12%

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Yangzijiang, Manulife US Reit, Trek 2000

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Singapore banks dial back worst fears; Q3 profit mostly up over the quarter

Singapore shares soar on US election high; STI up 1.4%

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for