Centurion expects ‘substantial increase’ in net profit for FY2023

CENTURION on Tuesday (Feb 13) said that it expects to report a “substantial increase” in its net profit for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, compared to the year before.

The property player said the increase is largely due to “net fair value gains on the group’s investment properties expected to be recognised in FY2023”.

Its final set of results are set to be released on Feb 28, after trading hours.

Shares of Centurion gained 2.6 per cent or S$0.01 to close at S$0.40, before the announcement.

SEE ALSO Centurion to acquire remaining 51% stake in Malaysian property investment company