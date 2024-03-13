Construction material manufacturers mull green opportunities for growth

The pressure to adopt greener materials may eventually have to come from end-users of buildings.

AS AWARENESS rises about environmental concerns, building materials companies may be able to benefit by producing greener materials.

Peggy Mak, research manager at Phillip Securities Research, noted that while the ready-mix concrete space has generally produced the same sort of products in the past, there is now an opportunity for companies to differentiate with low-carbon products.

In February last year, ready-mix concrete producer Pan-United Corporation announced that it is supplying 360,000 cubic...