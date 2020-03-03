Covid-19: SilkAir to 'indefinitely suspend' flights to Hiroshima from March 27

SILKAIR will "indefinitely suspend operations to Hiroshima" from March 27, 2020 onwards, due to weak demand exacerbated by the Covid-19 situation, the regional wing of Singapore Airlines (SIA) said on Tuesday.

The last SilkAir flight on this route will be MI867, which will operate from Hiroshima to Singapore on March 26.

All affected customers will be contacted and arrangements will be made to re-accommodate them on to other flights, SilkAir said in a press statement.

Besides SilkAir, the SIA group also includes parent airline SIA and low-cost carrier Scoot.

Last month, SIA announced that it will be suspending various flights in its global network in the months of February through May, in response to weak demand caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The national carrier has also introduced a hiring freeze and is contemplating other cost-cutting measures amid the novel coronavirus situation.

As at 3.50pm on Tuesday, SIA shares were trading at S$8.07, down S$0.08 or 1 per cent.