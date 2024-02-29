Cut-off yield on latest Singapore 6-month T-bill rises to 3.8%

SINGAPORE’S latest six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) is offering a cut-off yield of 3.8 per cent, according to auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday (Feb 29).

This is a jump from the 3.66 per cent offered in the previous six-month auction, which closed on Feb 15.

The latest tranche received S$12.4 billion in applications for the S$6.4 billion on offer, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.94.

In comparison, the previous six-month tranche received S$13.5 billion in applications for the S$6.6 billion on offer.