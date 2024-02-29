Cut-off yield on latest Singapore 6-month T-bill rises to 3.8%

SINGAPORE’S latest six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) is offering a cut-off yield of 3.8 per cent, according to auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday (Feb 29).
This is a jump from the 3.66 per cent offered in the previous six-month auction, which closed on Feb 15.
The latest tranche received S$12.4 billion in applications for the S$6.4 billion on offer, representing a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.94.
In comparison, the previous six-month tranche received S$13.5 billion in applications for the S$6.6 billion on offer.
Yields on the bills are determined via competitive auctions in a market that comprises individuals and institutions from Singapore and overseas, and therefore reflect the general level and direction of interest rates in global markets, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
This was in a response to parliamentary questions on T-bill interest rates on Tuesday.
Wong noted that retail demand for T-bills have strengthened in the past two years, as yields on T-bills increased alongside comparable instruments such as US Treasuries amid rising interest rates.
Allotments to retail investors have grown from around 13 per cent of each issuance in 2022, to around 46 per cent of each issuance in 2024, he said.
Non-competitive applications totalled S$2.4 billion and were fully allotted in the latest auction.
Around 9 per cent of competitive applications at the cut-off yield were allotted. Those who specified a lower yield were fully allotted, and those who specified a higher yield were not allotted.
T-bill yields hit a 30-year high of 4.4 per cent in December 2022, and have mostly hovered around the 3.7 to 3.8 per cent range since March 2023, amid the high interest-rate environment.
But yields started to fall at the end of 2023 as the market expected the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, hitting a one-year low of 3.54 per cent in the Feb 1 auction.