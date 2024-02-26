DBS, Sheng Siong to engage up to 1,000 SMEs in sustainability partnership

Michelle Zhu

Published Mon, Feb 26, 2024 · 2:20 pm
Sheng Siong says it is actively working to reduce both its own environmental footprint and that of its supply chain.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Sheng Siong

DBS and Sheng Siong are planning to engage up to 1,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the supermarket operator’s supply chain network over the next two years, through a collaboration that will jointly introduce a sustainability programme. 

On Monday (Feb 26), both parties said the programme will be “right-sized” to meet the specific needs of SMEs in the wholesale trade and retail sector. 

It will help these businesses to identify, develop and implement decarbonisation plans.

Components of the programme will range from conducting introductory workshops to understand the basics – such as sustainability principles, reporting and tracking – to sector-relevant solutions such as the use of energy-efficient systems, waste reduction, and recycling.

In addition to upskilling courses and green solutions, DBS said it will offer sustainable financing solutions at preferential rates.

The bank will also provide guidance on how to tap relevant government grants to “ease the cost burden of companies who wish to go green”.

SEE ALSO

Sheng Siong added that it is actively working to reduce both its own environmental footprint and that of its supply chain by encouraging SMEs within its network to embrace sustainable business practices.

“By empowering our suppliers to operate more efficiently and decarbonise their operations, we can collectively minimise the environmental impact of our supply chain,” said Lin Ruiwen, executive director of Sheng Siong.

The initiative also represents the first-ever collaboration between two SkillsFuture “Queen Bee” companies, or industry leaders with strong sectoral expertise, market leadership and ability to influence companies, particularly SMEs.

Introduced in 2020, the SkillsFuture Queen Bee initiative aims to support skills and workforce capability development in SMEs.

Koh Kar Siong, group head of corporate and SME banking at DBS, said that building a thriving business is about being profitable and sustainable.

“DBS recognises that this journey of sustainability and upskilling is not easy. Smaller businesses, especially, need more support to navigate this journey,” he said.

Tan Kok Yam, chief executive of SkillsFuture Singapore, believes the collaboration between DBS and Sheng Siong will benefit the businesses involved, help the environment, and contribute towards Singapore’s Green Plan 2030.

“We also hope to see more of our SkillsFuture Queen Bee partners do likewise – come together organically to share and expand their network so that more SMEs will benefit from their support.” 

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

DBS

Supply Chain

SkillsFuture

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Chinese companies axe IPO plans amid listing scrutiny

Cromwell E-Reit reports 7% lower H2 DPU at 0.07903 euro

Goldman Sachs, Mubadala sign US$1 billion private credit Asia-Pacific partnership deal

Nikkei secures all-time closing high as pharma excels

Stellantis to sell up to 500,000 vehicles to Ayvens across Europe

Raffles Medical posts 63.8% drop in H2 profit to S$30.3 million; looks to China, Japan growth

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article