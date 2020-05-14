Genting Singapore posts 55% fall in Q1 earnings; remains gloomy for rest of year

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
GENTING Singapore said its earnings more than halved for the first quarter, as the global novel coronavirus pandemic took its toll on tourism. It is pessimistic for the rest of the year, foreseeing that any recovery may be long-drawn.
The integrated resort operator posted...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes