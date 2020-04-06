You are here

Genting's RWS closes Singapore attractions in line with 'circuit-breaker' measures

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 8:40 AM
The affected RWS attractions include Universal Studios Singapore, SEA Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Dolphin Island and its casino.
RESORTS World Sentosa (RWS) has temporarily suspended all of its attractions from April 6 until May 4 in line with the Singapore government's "circuit-breaker" measures, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The latest measures, which include the closure of most workplaces, were announced by the government on Friday to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Only selected eateries will remain open for takeaway and deliveries, the resort operator said.

Guests that have checked into its hotels will continue their stays, while those that have made reservations for room stays from April 7 to May 4 will have their bookings cancelled and fully refunded.

Customers who have bought attractions tickets, or made restaurant or hotel reservations will be provided with "full support and assistance", RWS said.

Meanwhile, its staff will not be affected by the closure and continue to be employed during this period.

RWS had previously limited casino access to specific members in compliance with the government's safe distancing measures.

Shares of mainboard-listed Genting Singapore, which owns RWS, closed down 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.3 per cent to 65 cents on Friday.

