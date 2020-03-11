Genting's RWS launches offers as tourism numbers expected to dip

GENTING'S Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) is ramping up offers and promotions to claw back visitor footfall amid expectations of tourism numbers falling due to the novel coronavirus.

Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said on Wednesday in a Bloomberg interview that Singapore is "bracing for a hard hit" to tourism than initially expected.

Last month, the Singapore Tourism Board chief forecast that tourist arrivals and spending could fall 25 per cent to 30 per cent this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The integrated resort on Wednesday said for every purchase of an adult one-day ticket to Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A Aquarium or Adventure Cove Waterpark, it is throwing in free all-day parking and a S$10 RWS dining voucher - worth S$38 in total.

The promotion will run for the month of March, from March 14 to 22 for Adventure Cove Waterpark and March 31 for Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A Aquarium.

RWS is also running a Mastercard promotion which gives purchasers a six-month unlimited entry season pass with the purchase of a one-day adult ticket. Usually, a season pass costs S$108, while a one-day ticket costs S$81.

For season passes alone, RWS is running a 25 per cent discount.

Another promotion includes a March getaway package around S$258 worth over S$750 for a room stay, complimentary breakfast, attraction passes, dining credits and more.

All deals apply to local and overseas visitors, RWS said.

Genting Singapore shares were trading at S$0.73 on Wednesday as at 4.20pm, down S$0.01 or 1.4 per cent.