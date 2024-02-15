Subscribers

Hot stock: Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit falls more than 30% to all-time low on distribution suspension

Mia Pei

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 9:02 am Updated Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 9:44 am
Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit has posted a net loss of US$91.8 million for H2 FY2023.
PHOTO: KEPPEL PACIFIC OAK US REIT

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit

UNITS of Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit (Kore) were trading down 34.8 per cent at Thursday’s (Feb 15) open, following its announcement on distribution suspension.

As at 9.11 am, its counter fell US$0.087 to US$0.163 with 6.4 million units changing hands. It is an all-time low since Kore was listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2017.

Its manager announced before the market opened that the real estate investment trust (Reit) has suspended distribution for two years as a recapitalisation plan to raise...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

Corp earnings

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore shares rise on Thursday after GDP data; STI up 0.3%

Morgan Stanley to cut several hundred jobs in wealth unit

Google enables OS upgrades for older PCs post-Windows 10 support cut-off

IHH Healthcare’s indirect subsidiary in India cancels IPO plans

CLI sets up new lodging private fund with US$600 million target in equity

Japan chipmaker Renesas to buy software company Altium for A$9.1 billion

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 39 seconds ago