Subscribers

How Temasek keeps its distance while working with boards

Joan Ng

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 5:01 am
Seatrium's Floating Living Lab with the stacked energy-storage system (left) and LNG tank. It is the first such offshore floating testbed in Singapore.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Temasek

SINCE it began its approach of greater engagement with its portfolio companies, Temasek has seen a value uplift “north of S$10 billion”.

Some of the corporate action that generated this uplift were:

Some of these moves have met with significant success. Sembcorp’s decision to shed its underperforming marine business, and to focus on the transition from brown to green energy, has created total returns of 69.6 per cent for shareholders (on an annualised basis since the announcement in June 2020).

“Success begets success,” said Nagi Hamiyeh, head of Temasek’s portfolio development group. “When other Temasek portfolio companies see that one is successful, everybody becomes keener to undertake...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Active but not activist: Temasek’s Nagi Hamiyeh on creating value

More women in tech, increasing digital adoption among key trends: UOB’s Choo Wan Sim

No Signboard not taking action against interim CEO for now over fiduciary duty allegations

China asks large banks to support Vanke in rare intervention, sources say

US: Wall St slips ahead of key inflation test

HSBC to hire almost 50 bankers for startup, venture lending in US

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article