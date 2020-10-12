Hyflux receives formal expression of interest from US fund manager to invest S$204.78 million

BELEAGUERED Hyflux has received a formal expression of interest from an American fund manager to invest at least S$204.78 million, said the water treatment company in a regulatory filing two days before an application to put it under judicial management will be heard.

Delaware-based Strategic Growth Investments (SGI) proposed that the funds to be injected as newly issued common equity into Hyflux, and to be applied to settle all debts, claims and liabilities of the group.

Senior unsecured creditors will get the lion's share of S$97 million, trade creditors S$15.78 million and the perpetual securities and preference shares (PnP) investors S$32 million - all on a pro-rata basis, proposed SGI.

Also, it was proposed that S$60 million from the investment to be set aside for working capital and any future corporate restructuring, based on the value creation plan designed and implemented with SGI's advisers.

This announcement to the Singapore Exchange made on Monday by Hyflux came just two days before the High Court hears the judicial management application by the unsecured working group of banking creditors.

Also, Hyflux's latest suitor SGI is prepared to offer up to 15 per cent of the equity in the treatment company post-investment in the form of warrants, with 5 per cent of the equity going to the senior unsecured creditors and 10 per cent to the PnP holders.

With the assumption of the successful implementation of SGI's value creation plan, the value of the equity warrants could be worth about S$196.7 million for the senior unsecured creditors and S$393.3 million for the PnP holders, according to expression of interest letter.

According to SGI, its principals have invested in, owned and created value for various companies across several verticals, including technology, industrials/manufacturing, infrastructure and energy.