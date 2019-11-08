You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Koon Holdings gets debt moratorium until February

Fri, Nov 08, 2019 - 3:17 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE High Court of Singapore has granted a debt moratorium to mainboard-listed Koon Holdings and its subsidiary Koon Construction & Transport (KCT).

It will last from Nov 7 to Feb 28, Koon Holdings said in a bourse filing on Friday.

In October, the two companies applied for court protection as they intend to propose and implement a scheme of arrangement as part of the group’s restructuring exercise to restore their financial position.

The court also ordered both companies to file an affidavit by Nov 21 stating the status of KCT’s ongoing projects with the Land Transport Authority and JTC Corporation and the source of funds for KCT to complete those projects. The affidavit should also state what plans both companies may have for small creditors who might be more cash-flow vulnerable.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Koon Holdings and KCT are also required to file their scheme applications by Dec 12.

SEE ALSO

Under Armour stock drops after it cuts yearly forecast

They will then attend a pre-trial conference for the scheme applications on Dec 16, 2019, and a court hearing will be held on Jan 3, 2020.

Over the coming weeks, Koon Holdings and KCT will work closely with their advisers to finalise the details of the schemes they intend to propose to their creditors, the firms said on Friday.

Koon Holdings and KCT have appointed Tan Kok Quan Partnership as legal adviser and RSM Corporate Advisory as financial consultant to advise on their debt restructuring so that the group may continue as a going concern.

Koon Holdings is an infrastructure and civil engineering service provider specialising in reclamation and shore protection works. KCT is the group's main operating company.

On Monday, Koon Holdings said it appointed a new chief operating officer to oversee its construction and precast operations.

Shares of Koon Holdings have been suspended since Aug 30. It requested the voluntary suspension as it was assessing the ability of KCT to continue on a going concern basis.

Companies & Markets

Y Ventures queried by SGX after shares jump 18%

Total securities market turnover up 9% m-o-m to S$21.6b in October: SGX

SUTL Enterprise Q3 profit falls 35% to S$0.6m on higher costs for new marina club

Vividthree named exclusive tech provider for Malaysia tourism mixed project

MoneyMax Q3 profit more than triples to S$3m

HRnetGroup Q3 profit down 4.9% to S$12m after revaluation of securities

BREAKING

Nov 8, 2019 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Y Ventures queried by SGX after shares jump 18%

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday queried Catalist-listed Y Ventures on its unusual trading activity, the third...

Nov 8, 2019 02:59 PM
Banking & Finance

Julius Baer names new South-east Asia private banking head

JULIUS Baer has appointed former Goldman Sachs Singapore CEO Jason Moo as its new Singapore-based head of private...

Nov 8, 2019 02:36 PM
Stocks

Total securities market turnover up 9% m-o-m to S$21.6b in October: SGX

MARKET activity amongst Asian equities in October was marked broadly by a return of risk appetite, amid signs of...

Nov 8, 2019 02:20 PM
Garage

Mastercard, Tappy tie up to embed payment chips in fashion accessories

CONSUMERS in Singapore will soon be able to pay for their purchases using their bracelets, analogue watches, rings,...

Nov 8, 2019 02:11 PM
Companies & Markets

SUTL Enterprise Q3 profit falls 35% to S$0.6m on higher costs for new marina club

MARINA developer SUTL Enterprise Limited's third-quarter net profit tumbled 35 per cent to S$612,000 from S$943,000...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly