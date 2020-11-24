You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy unit to dodge winding-up petition after US$15.3m settlement with Rubicon

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 9:21 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

THE winding-up petition against a key subsidiary of debt-hit oil-and-gas company KrisEnergy will be withdrawn after KrisEnergy, together with four of its business units, on Tuesday reached a US$15.3 million settlement with Rubicon Vantage International and its affiliate.

Upon execution of the settlement deed, Rubicon will immediately withdraw the winding-up petition and its statutory demands against KrisEnergy's wholly owned subsidiary, KrisEnergy (Gulf of Thailand) (KEGOT) in the Cayman Islands.

KrisEnergy (Apsara) Company Ltd will enter into a new bareboat charter for the hire of a vessel, Rubicon Vantage, from Rubicon. Rubicon Vantage will be used in the Cambodia Block A Apsara oil field.

Rubicon had earlier filed claims against KrisEnergy and KEGOT in relation to a bareboat charterparty dated October 2014. Under Tuesday's settlement agreement, Rubicon, KrisEnergy and KEGOT will stop all legal action and claims related to this bareboat charter.

Rubicon and KEGOT will also apply jointly to the High Court of Justice - the Business and Property Courts of England and Wales to stop legal proceedings in the UK.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rubicon will not commence any enforcement action in respect of the amount previously awarded by the English High Court in respect of claims under the bareboat charter guarantee.

Under the settlement reached on Tuesday, Rubicon and its affiliate Maritime International Services will have to file a proof of debt for the US$15.3 million settlement sum in the scheme of arrangement pursued by KrisEnergy in the Singapore High Court, where it is seeking to restructure debts of US$476.8 million.

Rubicon and Maritime have agreed that the filing of the proof of debt and any distribution shall constitute full and final settlement.

KrisEnergy shares have been suspended from trading since August last year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Sea's Forrest Li named SBA's Businessman of the Year

Woman in defamation case filed by HC Surgical doctor fails again to overturn court decision

Patriarch of Scotts Holdings, Ameerali R. Jumabhoy, dies at 94

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

DBS partners JD Logistics to offer supply chain financing to Hong Kong-based SMEs

MAS launches grant to support green and sustainability-linked loans

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 08:12 PM
Government & Economy

ECB warns of economic hit if pandemic-support is phased out

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank warned on Tuesday of painful "cliff effects" for households and companies if...

Nov 24, 2020 08:07 PM
Transport

Tech giants ask Malaysia PM to reinstate foreign ship cable waiver

[KUALA LUMPUR] Microsoft, Google and Facebook have asked Malaysia's Prime Minister to reinstate an exemption...

Nov 24, 2020 08:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse to take US$450m charge on hedge fund York

[ZURICH] Credit Suisse Group expects to book a US$450 million impairment on its stake in York Capital Management as...

Nov 24, 2020 08:02 PM
Government & Economy

Now's the time for Singapore to grow the next crop of homegrown MNCs: Chan

SINGAPORE has a "historic opportunity" to grow more local companies into global champions, said Minister for Trade...

Nov 24, 2020 08:00 PM
Government & Economy

Sea's Forrest Li named SBA's Businessman of the Year

FORREST Li, head honcho of Internet giant Sea, was named Businessman of the Year at the Singapore Business Awards (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for