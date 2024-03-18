In addition to seeking new investment opportunities, KIT's new CEO Kevin Neo plans to focus on increasing the value of its existing assets.

"New Keppel Infrastructure Trust CEO wants to have his cake and eat it too"

DON’T fix what’s not broken – that’s what Kevin Neo, the new chief executive officer of the trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT), believes when it comes to the trust’s investment and growth strategy.

Appointed to the helm in October last year, Neo previously played a lead role in several major transactions as a senior member of the trustee-manager’s investment team.

From wind farms to a waste management company, and – soon – a bus transportation business, KIT’s portfolio might seem highly diversified. But they are all connected by the trust’s focus on sustainable urbanisation, the CEO said.

After years of monitoring the solar energy space, KIT in January this...