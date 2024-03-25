OKP unit gets S$17.7 million contract from PUB

Claudia Chong

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 7:42 pm
The contract, secured by OKP's wholly owned subsidiary Eng Lam Contractors, is for the improvement of old roadside drains at the Sunrise and Cactus Estates in Cheng San.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Okp Holdings

INFRASTRUCTURE and civil engineering company OKP has secured a contract worth S$17.7 million from PUB, Singapore’s national water agency.

The contract, for the improvement of old roadside drains at the Sunrise and Cactus Estates in Cheng San, was awarded to OKP’s wholly owned subsidiary Eng Lam Contractors.

The 30-month contract commenced on Mar 22, 2024, and is expected to be completed by Sep 21, 2026, said OKP in a bourse filing on Monday (Mar 25).

The group’s net construction order book is at a record high of S$660.4 million, with contracts extending till 2027.

“Securing this public sector contract marks our fourth successive contract win in just three months this year,” said managing director Or Toh Wat.

Shares of OKP closed flat at S$0.255 on Monday, before the news.

