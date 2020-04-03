SGX will stay open and accessible

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) on Friday said its securities and derivatives markets will remain open and accessible, despite Singapore closing most workplaces for one month from next Tuesday.

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive of SGX, said the exchange is a key financial market infrastructure for international and retail investors.

"Our priority is to ensure that our markets are always available and accessible, so that our clients can manage their investment portfolios during these volatile times," he said, adding that the safety of employees and customers are of utmost importance.

SGX has been working from split sites and from home for almost two months, without any interruptions to our operations.

"Close to 80 per cent of our employees in Singapore will be working from home as per Ministry of Health’s (MOH) guidance," Mr Loh said.

The move to keep the exchange open follows the affirmation by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that financial services are among the essential services exempted from the suspension of activities at workplace premises under the elevated safe distancing measures announced by the health ministry.

Mr Loh said SGX, supported by market participants such as brokerage firms, liquidity providers, market makers and data vendors, will ensure continued availability of the markets.

CDP services will continue to be available and the majority of the services can be accessed without visiting the CDP Customer Service Centre.

From April 6, the CDP Customer Service Centre will assist with a limited number of services on an appointment-only basis. These services include share transfers, updating of signatures, estate account processing and deposit/withdrawal of share certificates.

On Friday, the government announced more stringent measures on safe distancing to curb the spread of the virus.