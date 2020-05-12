Singapore shares drift up amid continued confusion over SIA value

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE shares kicked off the week on a higher note on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street as countries prepare to reopen their economies gradually amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Straits Times Index (STI) opened at 2,597.85 and closed at 2,611.31, up 19.43 points or 0.75 per cent....
