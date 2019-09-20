You are here

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres prices S$225m bonds due 2024 at 3.59%

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 3:35 PM
Claudia Tan

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has priced its five-year S$225 million senior unsecured bonds due 2024 at 3.59 per cent.

The orderbook totalled S$1.1 billion across 80 accounts. Majority of the investors are from Singapore. By sector breakdown, funds and institutions made up 58 per cent, 7 per cent came from banks and corporations, while private banks took up the remaining 35 per cent. 

The bonds are being sold under STT GDC’s S$1.5 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme. They are expected to be issued on Sept 26, with interest paid every six months.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing existing borrowings and financing of investments and acquisitions. It will also contribute to general working capital and capital expenditure of the issuer and its subsidiaries.

DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, UOB are the joint bookrunners.

