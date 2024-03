OKP’s wholly owned subsidiary secures a contract for the improvement of old roadside drains at the Sunrise and Cactus Estates in Cheng San.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Mar 26):

Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit): Its trustee’s first meeting with the internalisation committee did not take place as intended on Mar 25 due to lack of attendance....