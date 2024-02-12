NEWS ANALYSIS ·
With tech stocks in a frenzy, the AI party is still picking up steam

Rob Curran

Published Mon, Feb 12, 2024 · 4:00 pm Updated Mon, Feb 12, 2024 · 6:09 pm
A screen tracks Nvidia's stock price as a trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Nvidia is already worth as much as the entire Chinese stock market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Artificial Intelligence

THE artificial intelligence (AI) bubble is already one of the biggest speculative events in human history, but it looks like it’s just getting started.

AI is a transformative technology, and the advances have been so rapid that a machine could almost certainly write this very article, perhaps even better than any journalist out there.

But AI is not advancing in increments of 5 per cent a day, as AI-enabling chipmaker Nvidia is on the stock market. Last week, the company’s market cap reached US$1.7 trillion – the same as all Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

AI is not even advancing by increments of 1 per cent a day, as the top 100 largest companies traded on the Nasdaq...

