A screen tracks Nvidia's stock price as a trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Nvidia is already worth as much as the entire Chinese stock market.

"With tech stocks in a frenzy, the AI party is still picking up steam"

THE artificial intelligence (AI) bubble is already one of the biggest speculative events in human history, but it looks like it’s just getting started.

AI is a transformative technology, and the advances have been so rapid that a machine could almost certainly write this very article, perhaps even better than any journalist out there.

But AI is not advancing in increments of 5 per cent a day, as AI-enabling chipmaker Nvidia is on the stock market. Last week, the company’s market cap reached US$1.7 trillion – the same as all Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

AI is not even advancing by increments of 1 per cent a day, as the top 100 largest companies traded on the Nasdaq...