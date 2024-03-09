Subscribers

Simba focuses on customer experience, expansion into fibre broadband to further narrow losses

Yong Jun Yuan

Published Sat, Mar 09, 2024
Simba plans to bring competition and its customer-centric approach to the fibre broadband market.
Telcos

AS THE fourth local telco with just shy of 900,000 subscribers as at end-November 2023, Simba Telecom, formerly known as TPG Singapore, has made its mark on the industry.

Since its inception in March 2020, it has continued to give customers more for the same price, even as inflation has continued to put pressure on many other companies.

In September last year, it bundled 5G data with all its plans at no extra charge, even though it paid S$31 million for 5G spectrum.

Still, Simba’s chief executive Richard Tan sees this as part of the company’s plan to gain market share efficiently and sustainably.

“We have obviously made an impact on the market, because we have been able to deliver benefits...

