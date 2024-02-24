Upside of 10 Gbps fibre network upgrade for telcos difficult to quantify: analysts

Analysts say that there are other factors that could affect adoption of 10 Gbps broadband services.

IT REMAINS to be seen if telcos will be able to see any immediate financial impact from the planned fibre network upgrade to provide 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) service to households, said analysts.

On Wednesday (Feb 21), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced that it would invest up to S$100 million to fund back-end network and front-end user equipment from mid-2024 to 2026.

DBS analyst Sachin Mittal said that he does not expect the cost of the upgrade to cost as nearly as much as what OpenNet – a consortium of Axia NetMedia, SingTel, SP Telecommunications and Singapore Press Holdings – spent in 2008 to roll out the fibre network.

At the time, the consortium planned to...