JSW Group-MG Motor venture aims to sell 1 million EVs in India by 2030

THE joint venture between India’s JSW Group and MG Motor, which is owned by China’s SAIC Motor, is targeting one million electric vehicles (EVs) sold in India by 2030, an executive for the JSW Group said on Wednesday (Mar 20).

The venture plans to foray into the premium passenger vehicle segment, the companies said in a joint statement.

MG Motor has two electric car offerings in India: the Comet EV, a small car, and the ZS EV, which is a ​sport utility vehicle.

The announcement comes amid a change in the EV landscape in the country. Last week, India lowered import taxes on certain EVs by carmakers that commit to invest at least US$500 million and start domestic manufacturing within three years.

The policy is a big win for Tesla, as it helps enable the company’s plans to enter India. Despite the threat of increased competition, analysts have said the impact on vehicle sales for domestic players could be limited to largely makers of pricier vehicles.

Electric models made up about 2 per cent of total car sales in India in 2023, with the government targeting 30 per cent by 2030. REUTERS

SEE ALSO JSW Group to invest US$5 billion in EV projects in eastern India