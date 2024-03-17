UOL, SingLand sell 31 more Watten House units at public launch; project now 74% sold

JOINT venture partners UOL Group and Singapore Land Group (SingLand) have sold 133 – or 74 per cent – of the 180 units at Watten House as at Mar 16, following the sale of 31 units after the project’s official launch on Mar 2.

Of the units taken up, 102 were previously sold during an exclusive private preview held in November last year.

The 133 units sold for an average of S$3,250 per square foot (psf). Of the property’s eight exclusive penthouses, seven achieved prices ranging from S$11.7 million to S$14.5 million, or between S$3,440 psf and S$3,550 psf.

In addition to its almost sold-out penthouses, over 80 per cent of the four and five-bedroom units have been sold, while all three-bedders (without private lifts) have also been taken up, said UOL general manager for residential marketing Anson Lim.

“Large-format new-built freehold apartments in prime districts are exceptionally rare, more so in a sought-after sanctuary with tranquil settings like Watten House,” he said.

Three-bedroom-plus-study units spanning 1,539 square feet (sq ft), as well as five-bedroom units covering 2,368 sq ft with private lifts remain available.

A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Tuesday, 12 PM Property Insights Get an exclusive analysis of real estate and property news in Singapore and beyond. Sign Up We have other newsletters you might enjoy. Take a look.

Lim said 95 per cent of the buyers are Singaporean and Singapore permanent residents, while the remainder comprises foreign buyers mainly from the US and Switzerland.

UOL shares closed down 0.9 per cent or S$0.05 at S$5.65 on Friday, while SingLand shares closed flat at S$1.80.