Westports in RM39.6 billion expansion to tap Port Klang’s bullish prospects

Ruben Gnanalingam, Westports group managing director, says strategic investor funding is the least preferred source as it would dilute existing shareholders' equity.

WESTPORTS Holdings is planning to add as many as eight berths to the current 31 it operates at Port Klang over the next two to four decades, as it looks to double its container handling capacity to around 28 million 20-foot-equivalent unit containers a year.

The investment would cost the Malaysia-listed port operator RM39.6 billion (S$11.2 billion) in total.

Westports, which has a market value of about RM12.8 billion as at Mar 1, has recently been granted the right to continue operating existing facilities as well as new facilities at the port in the Straits of Malacca.

...