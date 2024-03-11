TOPLINE ·
Subscribers

Westports in RM39.6 billion expansion to tap Port Klang’s bullish prospects

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 5:00 am
Ruben Gnanalingam, Westports group managing director, says strategic investor funding is the least preferred source as it would dilute existing shareholders' equity.
PHOTO: WESTPORTS HOLDINGS

Topline

WESTPORTS Holdings is planning to add as many as eight berths to the current 31 it operates at Port Klang over the next two to four decades, as it looks to double its container handling capacity to around 28 million 20-foot-equivalent unit containers a year.

The investment would cost the Malaysia-listed port operator RM39.6 billion (S$11.2 billion) in total.

Westports, which has a market value of about RM12.8 billion as at Mar 1, has recently been granted the right to continue operating existing facilities as well as new facilities at the port in the Straits of Malacca.

...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Japan boosts reliance on allies Australia, US for long-term LNG supplies

Japan’s Topix expected to continue trending higher

MAS waivers for Sabana, Sias rebuke of Great Eastern could be heartening signs for minorities

Vopak, Air Liquide partner to study ammonia-to-hydrogen infrastructure on Jurong Island

Surbana Jurong to spend S$300 million over next three years on strategic acquisitions

Ruses, risks and real threats for 2024

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article