You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Yen and Swiss franc gain after Fed's gloomy picture

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE Japanese yen and the Swiss franc gained on Thursday as expectations that the global economy will recover swiftly from the novel coronavirus pandemic took a beating after a US central bank policy meeting.

The Federal Reserve signalled that it plans years of extraordinary support for the United States economy, which policymakers project will shrink by 6.5 per cent this year.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also anticipated that the unemployment rate will be 9.3 per cent at the end of this year, and that interest rates are expected to remain near zero until the end of 2022.

The dire projections took the wind out of a broadening rally in stock markets over the previous two weeks, and prompted investors to dump the Australian dollar and other commodity-linked currencies.

SEE ALSO

US dollar shortage in March threatened to spark off another financial crisis

Against a basket of its rivals, the US dollar weakened 0.1 per cent to 96.04 after edging 0.2 per cent higher in Asian trade as global stock markets weakened.

Versus the Swiss franc, the US dollar slipped to a three-month low and it languished near a one-month low versus the yen.

"Our assessment after the FOMC's statement is that the trend for a weaker dollar that has set in June is likely to continue as the Fed has shown no indication that it will stop this trend," said Thomas Flury, head of FX strategies at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The US dollar had gained previously from episodes of broader market selling, but the US currency was on the back foot on Thursday on concerns of a second wave of novel coronavirus infections.

New infections in the United States showed a slight increase after five weeks of declines, a Reuters analysis reported; only part of the rise was attributed to more testing.

Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group, said: "The risk of a second wave outweighed the Fed's 'zero forever' message and the FX market took a distinctly risk-off mood, with a typical reaction."

High-beta currencies heavily geared towards global growth, such as the Australian dollar and the Norwegian crown, led losers in the currency space, falling 1 per cent in early London trading.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent, leaving open the possibility of more downside for the greenback once the dust settles.

The single currency last bought US$1.1385. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 12:27 AM
Banking & Finance

Eurozone bonds rally after Fed, supply deluge

[AMSTERDAM] Eurozone government bonds rallied on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve signalled it plans years of...

Jun 12, 2020 12:11 AM
Energy & Commodities

US development agency proposes financing of nuclear power exports

[WASHINGTON] A US development agency proposed lifting restrictions on the financing of advanced nuclear energy...

Jun 12, 2020 12:02 AM
Stocks

SIX joins European stock exchange big league after sealing BME deal

[MADRID] Swiss company SIX on Thursday became Europe's third largest stock exchange operator by revenues after...

Jun 11, 2020 11:56 PM
Transport

Elon Musk weighs in on Tesla's stock again, this time with 'Lol' and an Internet meme

[LONDON] Tesla shares have been soaring in the weeks since Elon Musk said he thought they were too high. The chief...

Jun 11, 2020 11:45 PM
Consumer

Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era

[AMSTERDAM] Unilever proposed on Thursday to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.