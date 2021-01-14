You are here

Home > Consumer

ByteDance's chief rival wins HKEX Nod for US$5b IPO

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:56 PM

[HONG KONG] Kuaishou Technology, the main rival to ByteDance, has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering of about US$5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, paving the way for one of the city's biggest listings of the year.

The Tencent Holdings-backed short video startup plans to begin gauging demand for its IPO as soon as next week, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn't public. Kuaishou is angling for a valuation of US$50 billion, almost twice the recent estimate, Bloomberg News has reported.

A representative for Kuaishou had no immediate comment.

Kuaishou, which means "fast hand" in Chinese, is set to win the race against larger rival ByteDance in going public. The owner of the wildly popular apps TikTok and Douyin is in discussions to raise US$2 billion privately before listing some of its businesses in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported last year.

At $5 billion, Kuaishou's IPO will be the city's biggest float since Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asian unit raised US$5.8 billion in 2019, excluding the secondary listing of Alibaba Group Holding in the same year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Kuaishou and ByteDance represent a generation of Chinese tech startups that have risen to the fore thanks to a surge in short video, challenging the dominance of Tencent and Alibaba.

Kuaishou established its popularity among users in smaller cities and rural areas, with people streaming slices of everyday life from harvesting corn to slurping noodles. It's since expanded to audiences in bigger cities, hosting content ranging from people playing video games to teenagers lip-syncing pop songs, much like ByteDance's global app TikTok and its domestic Chinese version, Douyin.

Access to Kuaishou's main app is free, and the startup takes a cut of the tips users give their favorite live-streaming performers. The company was last valued by Pitchbook at US$28.6 billion after a February funding round. At US$50 billion, it would surpass SpaceX to become the world's third most valuable private company, according to CB Insights.

Tencent has about a 21.6 per cent stake in Kuaishou, and other backers include venture capital firms DCM, DST Global and Sequoia Capital China, according to a preliminary prospectus.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Courts Singapore to open new flagship store at The Heeren in place of Robinsons

Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing's operating profit beats pre-pandemic level

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Poshmark prices IPO above marketed range at US$42 a share

Petco IPO raises US$864m as retailer returns to market

AmBank, CGS-CIMB 'neutral' on glovemaking sector

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 08:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Borrelli Walsh: 17 interested parties in Hyflux

SUBSCRIBERS

SEVENTEEN parties are interested in the embattled Hyflux and have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) to explore...

Jan 14, 2021 08:13 PM
Companies & Markets

Hin Leong Trading's judicial managers given more time to restructure troubled firm

SUBSCRIBERS

THE Singapore High Court on Thursday granted a three-month extension on the judicial management order to restructure...

Jan 14, 2021 07:20 PM
Companies & Markets

KrisEnergy creditors vote 'yes' on debt restructuring scheme

KRISENERGY creditors approved its debt restructuring in a court meeting on Thursday, the upstream oil-and-gas...

Jan 14, 2021 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SLB Development H1 net profit stable year on year at S$5.54m

CATALIST-LISTED SLB Development's earnings held steady in the first half-year on profit contributions from its...

Jan 14, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu: sources

StanChart's Singapore-based investment banking head is top CEO contender: FT

Broker's take: Maybank KE raises TP for Wilmar on potential Q4 surprises

MAS appoints new deputy managing director

Takeover price for Sunningdale Tech at S$1.55 is 'too low': Quarz Capital

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for