You are here
Japan's Nomura to bolster private investment business, CEO says
[TOKYO] Nomura Holdings Inc will beef up its private investment business including advising start-ups, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after the firm surprised with its first loss in five quarters.
CEO Kentaro Okuda, who took his post in April, also told an online briefing on investors' day that he aimed to more than double pretax income in the retail business over the next three years.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes