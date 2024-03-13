The green balancing act: How Singapore SMEs can navigate sustainability and costs

Imagine running a small business in Singapore. Higher prices of raw materials and rising energy bills threaten your profit margins, but customers are increasingly demanding sustainable options.

This reflects the complex quandary that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face; embracing sustainability is crucial for long-term success, yet hurdles stand in their way.

“We are seeing changes in consumer preferences and investor requirements for businesses to be sustainable,” observes Professor Lawrence Loh, director of the NUS Business School’s Centre for Governance and Sustainability.

SMEs that provide goods and services to other companies must also become sustainable not just for themselves, adds Prof Loh, but also as the companies they work with may prefer or require green suppliers.

This is even more so if they want to serve global markets like the European Union, he says, which has developed sustainability regulations including the disclosure of carbon footprints.

“It’s never too early for companies to be sustainable. Even if they’re late, it’s better late than never,” he says.