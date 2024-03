The green balancing act: How Singapore SMEs can navigate sustainability and costs

Q: What are some easy first steps that companies can take to become more sustainable?

A: Start small. “Companies often think that they must start with big things,” observes Thian, “but even smaller moves like digitalising paperwork can cut costs and reduce the need to constantly print things.”

Hoe agrees. He advises SMEs to “focus on low-hanging fruits with significant impact”. For example, air-conditioning or cooling systems can take up significant energy usage. SMEs can switch to more energy-efficient systems and then use the savings for other green initiatives, he says.

SMEs with limited funds can also explore performance-based contracts, says Hoe. One example is the company’s “pay as you save” model, which sees bbp bearing the cost of the implementation, extraction and maintenance of energy-saving solutions. The actual savings, which are certified by third-parties annually, are then shared between the company and bbp.

Another way to start is by focusing on the critical aspects of your company, such as materials that are crucial to the firm, or what you need to do business with other companies, says Prof Loh. This is especially so for SMEs that operate in regions with more stringent sustainability regulations.

Q: What about in the longer term? How can companies identify the right green strategies?

A: To further reduce energy consumption, companies can undertake an energy efficiency opportunity assessment (EEOA) to find out where they can make the most improvements relative to cost, says Hoe.

This will help them prioritise and select strategies less disruptive to their operations, he says.

Thian recommends SMEs to start tracking the company’s environmental footprint and setting achievable targets. “Businesses often don’t even track their carbon footprint, and it’s hard to reduce what you don’t know,” she says. They can then build on such efforts with annual reviews.

Sustainability reporting is also gaining importance as large companies and MNCs increasingly require their SME suppliers to disclose sustainability practices. To enable SMEs to meet this demand, EnterpriseSG is launching a programme in late-2024 to help them develop their first sustainability reports.

The programme will run for three years, with EnterpriseSG defraying 70 per cent of eligible costs in the first year and 50 per cent for the following two years.

Q: Where can companies get help to become more eco-friendly?

A: Companies can leverage existing support measures such as the Energy Efficiency Grant and the Enterprise Financing Scheme-Green .

Thian also recommends companies to make use of the SkillsFuture programme to equip staff with sustainability-related skills, or the SG Eco Fund for their sustainability initiatives.

The SG Eco Fund supports projects that involve the community and advance environmental sustainability. It is open to companies, as well as individuals and community groups, to build a sustainable Singapore together.

Meanwhile, Prof Loh suggests that large companies and SMEs can band together, coupled with financial institutions, to form learning networks. “We can study how sustainability collaborations can be encouraged among companies of all sizes,” he says.