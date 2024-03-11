Subscribers

Share of funding for women-led startups rises, but challenges for equality remain

Claudia Chong

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 5:01 am
Jaslyn Lee (left) and Didi Gan founded N&E Innovations, which turns food waste into an antimicrobial agent.
PHOTO: N&E INNOVATIONS

Women in Business

DIDI Gan’s mother built a textile manufacturing business while raising five children as a single parent.

Years later, Gan got an inkling of how that must have felt as she pitched her biosciences startup N&E Innovations to investors while pregnant. Support for women entrepreneurs has grown since her youth, but Gan believes the industry needs more role models like her mother.

South-east Asia’s tech industry remains male-dominated, although more capital is going towards startups with women in their founding teams. Startups with at least one female founder accounted for 18.3 per cent of private capital raised in 2023 – higher than the 12.6 per cent share the year before, said a DealStreetAsia...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Venture capital

Startup funding

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ESG

Vopak, Air Liquide partner to study ammonia-to-hydrogen infrastructure on Jurong Island

Sustainable transition is an important journey, but we must get to our destination

Issue 91: Singapore companies still lagging on transition planning; international banks close to coal phase-out deal

Sembcorp enters utility-scale solar development in Indonesia through JV with local unit

SGX RegCo seeks views on incorporating ISSB sustainability standards into listing rules

February marks 9th straight month of record-smashing global heat: climate monitor

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article