COMMENTARY ·
Subscribers

Sustainable transition is an important journey, but we must get to our destination

Masja Zandbergen-Albers

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 5:00 am
Definitions of transition are still very much confined to the environment.
PHOTO: JOAN NG, BT

Sustainable Investing

THE magic word these days for sustainable investments seems to be “transition”. How we travel, rather than our arrival, has become the principal definition for success when we discuss sustainability.

Yet, are we actually getting to where we want to be?

Traditionally, sustainable portfolios have been built using sustainability scores based on the current environmental, social and corporate governance performance of the companies in which they invest.

This is still the key approach for the vast majority of sustainable strategies. This approach reflects investors’ values while also expressing the investment thesis that companies that are more sustainable also perform better financially –...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Transition finance

ESG

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ESG

Share of funding for women-led startups rises,
but challenges for equality remain

Vopak, Air Liquide partner to study ammonia-to-hydrogen infrastructure on Jurong Island

Issue 91: Singapore companies still lagging on transition planning; international banks close to coal phase-out deal

Sembcorp enters utility-scale solar development in Indonesia through JV with local unit

SGX RegCo seeks views on incorporating ISSB sustainability standards into listing rules

February marks 9th straight month of record-smashing global heat: climate monitor

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article