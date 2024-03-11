Definitions of transition are still very much confined to the environment.

"Sustainable transition is an important journey, but we must get to our destination"

THE magic word these days for sustainable investments seems to be “transition”. How we travel, rather than our arrival, has become the principal definition for success when we discuss sustainability.

Yet, are we actually getting to where we want to be?

Traditionally, sustainable portfolios have been built using sustainability scores based on the current environmental, social and corporate governance performance of the companies in which they invest.

This is still the key approach for the vast majority of sustainable strategies. This approach reflects investors’ values while also expressing the investment thesis that companies that are more sustainable also perform better financially –...