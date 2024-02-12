Wanted: blended finance for smaller, riskier projects

Solar panels in Rajasthan, India. Blended finance may not be applicable to every financing need, sector or borrower.

NEED to finance a large-scale wind or solar project? The bankers will line up at your door. If your project is a solar-powered mini-grid, however, even the purportedly accessible blended-finance solutions may not be available to you.

A report by members of US think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and India-based management consultancy auctusESG found commercial lenders in blended finance are still favouring utility-scale projects, while sidelining smaller projects.

The report’s authors said this funding solution – meant to close a funding gap by offering credit to projects that would not qualify for conventional financing – should not be made available to...