Wanted: blended finance for smaller, riskier projects

Wong Pei Ting

Published Mon, Feb 12, 2024 · 5:00 am
Solar panels in Rajasthan, India. Blended finance may not be applicable to every financing need, sector or borrower.
PHOTO: AFP

Green Finance

NEED to finance a large-scale wind or solar project? The bankers will line up at your door. If your project is a solar-powered mini-grid, however, even the purportedly accessible blended-finance solutions may not be available to you.

A report by members of US think tank Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and India-based management consultancy auctusESG found commercial lenders in blended finance are still favouring utility-scale projects, while sidelining smaller projects.

The report’s authors said this funding solution – meant to close a funding gap by offering credit to projects that would not qualify for conventional financing – should not be made available to...

