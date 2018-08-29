You are here
Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
A CPF Trends study has found that 51% saved for their retirement while 27% used their withdrawals for household expenses.
JUST over half of CPF members who withdraw their CPF savings park the funds in savings accounts and finance companies, a CPF Trends study has found.
Some 27 per cent use the funds for household expenses, and 13 per cent use it to pay off loans.
The CPF Trends study draws data from
