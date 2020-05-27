Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ
Amazon in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox: WSJ
Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:05 AM
1 -min read
Listen to this article
PHOTO: AFP
Wed, May 27, 2020 - 9:05 AM
1 -min read
Listen to this article
[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy self-driving startup Zoox Inc, in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The deal will value Zoox at less than the US$3.2 billion it achieved in a funding round in 2018, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Amazon declined to comment, while Zoox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes